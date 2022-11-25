JUST IN
Business Standard

Samsung Galaxy S23 series may feature next-gen Qualcomm fingerprint scanner

The upcoming series might launch in the first week of February, and the market availability would be announced later

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy | smartphones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

South Korean giant Samsung looks beyond Reliance Jio to build 5G network
Samsung

Samsung's flagship smartphone series -- Galaxy S23 -- is likely to feature Qualcomm's third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

It is still unclear whether it will feature the same 3D Sonic Max sensor Qualcomm debuted earlier this year or a completely different fingerprint scanner, reports SamMobile.

The surface area of the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max (20 mm x 30 mm) scanner is about 10 times larger than that of the 3D Sonic Gen 2 (8 mm x 8 mm) scanner used in the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Previously, it was rumoured that the Galaxy S23 series will feature E6 LTPO 3.0 Super AMOLED display with 2,200 nits peak brightness, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and emergency messaging via satellite communication.

Earlier this month, a report mentioned that the tech giant was likely to launch its Galaxy S23 series in early February next year.

The upcoming series might launch in the first week of February, and the market availability would be announced later.

The tech giant is expected to host a launch event for the upcoming devices in San Francisco in the US.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 12:03 IST

