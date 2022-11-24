JUST IN
Microsoft adds 'portrait mode' feature to PowerPoint for iPhones
Realme's Dizo launches Watch R Talk Go smartwatch at Rs 3,999: Details here
Realme 10 Pro series phones set to launch in India on Dec 8: Details here
YouTube starts beta testing of quiz feature for community posts: Report
Apple AirPods Pro earbuds capable to double up as hearing aids: Report
Google starts testing full emoji reactions on Messages app: Report
Samsung introduces Voice Focus feature, One UI 5.0 in new OS update
Google Pixel 7 series gets cheaper with bank, exchange offers on Flipkart
Twitter's new chief Musk may put in virtual jail for violating policies
Sony intends to invest heavily to incubate games, developers in China
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Amazon to shut edtech service Academy's operations in India from Aug 2023
Business Standard

Apple partners with Epic Systems to bring health record tool on macOS

With the new feature, users were able to use their iPhone as a web camera by wirelessly connecting it to their Mac

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple MacBook Air | Laptops

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Apple (Photo: Bloomberg)

Apple has partnered with medical records company Epic Systems to bring a health record tool on macOS.

Apple wanted Epic Systems to develop a native version of the tool for macOS, but the latter is instead working on one that would be simpler to use than a native application, reports AppleInsider.

Epic Systems is the largest provider of electronic health records in the US.

A report from 2021 claimed that over 250 million patients have a medical record kept by Epic Systems.

Last month, Apple's latest update of macOS Ventura had introduced a "Continuity Camera" feature that allowed users to connect their iPhone to a Mac to use it as a webcam with applications like FaceTime or Zoom.

With the new feature, users were able to use their iPhone as a web camera by wirelessly connecting it to their Mac.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 14:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU