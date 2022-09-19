Samsung logs record chip market share, Intel at distant second: Report

-
ALSO READ
US plans semiconductor alliance with Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan
China's chip output shrinks as India, US ramp up local manufacturing
Biden to highlight US chip production in South Korea in his first Asia trip
Samsung likely to log $11 bn in profit on robust chip business in Q2
India's own semiconductor consumption to cross $80 bn by 2026: PM Modi
-
Samsung Electronics expanded its market share of the global semiconductor industry in the second quarter, maintaining its top spot, a research report showed on Monday.
Samsung's chip revenue for the April-June period came in at a record quarterly high of $20.3 billion on the back of solid server demand, taking up 12.8 percent of the global total of $158.1 billion, according to research firm Omdia.
Samsung's Q2 share was slightly up from the 12.5 per cent it logged the previous quarter, reports Yonhap news agency.
In the second quarter, Intel's market share decreased to 9.4 per cent from 11.1 per cent the previous quarter.
The chipmaker reported $14.8 billion in revenue, down 16.6 per cent on-quarter.
Samsung and Intel have been locked in a fierce rivalry for many years.
In 2017, Samsung surpassed Intel as the world's biggest chipmaker by revenue for the first time, and it maintained the spot for two years in a row.
Intel overtook Samsung in 2019 and remained at the top until 2020, before it was beaten by Samsung again last year.
Meanwhile, SK hynix ranked No. 3 with a 6.8 percent market share for the three months ending in June, followed by Qualcomm with 5.9 percent, Micron with 5.2 percent, Broadcom with 4.2 percent, Nvidia with 3.6 percent and MediaTek with 3.3 percent.
Seven out of the global top 10 semiconductor companies were American.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU