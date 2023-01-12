Samsung opens pre-reserve for Galaxy S23 series in India ahead of launch

on Thursday announced that it has open pre-reserve for Galaxy S-series in India. The South Korean electronics maker has scheduled its Galaxy Unpacked event for February 1 where the South Korean electronics maker would unveil its 2023 premium flagship smartphone in the Galaxy S23 series. With the pre-reserve open, customers can now pay the token amount and be eligible for early access and special offers on purchasing the upcoming Galaxy S-series smartphones: Below are the details:



Customers can pre-reserve the flagship Galaxy S-series by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999 on online store, exclusive stores, Amazon India, and select retail outlets across India. Consumers who pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy S series smartphone will get a pre-reserve benefit worth Rs 5,000, announced the company. To avail the benefit, consumers need to purchase and activate the device before March 31, 2023.

On January 11, Samsung confirmed that its first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023 will kick off on February 1. It will be an in-person event to be held in San Francisco, US, after three years of Covid-induced restrictions globally. The event will start at 10 am PST and it will stream live for an online audience on Samsung website, Samsung newsroom portal, and Samsung official YouTube channel. In India, the event livestream will kick off at 11:30 pm.

“A new era of Galaxy innovation is coming. Our innovations are designed to enable incredible possibilities for people today and beyond. The new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience. We’re raising the bar and setting new standards for what’s epic,” Samsung said in the event invite.

The S23 series is going to be the successor of the Galaxy S22 series. For the uninitiated, the Galaxy S22 series had three – the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. While the first two were a modest upgrade over the predecessors, the Galaxy S22 Ultra officially became the first smartphone in the Galaxy S-series to integrate the Galaxy Note-series. It had a rectangular design akin to Galaxy Note-series and came with SPen – with a dedicated garage for storage and charging.

Coming back to the Galaxy S23 series, while details around the three devices are scarce at present, the are likely to be powered by an overclocked version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Faster RAM (LPDDR5x) and storage (UFS 4.0) options are now available for smartphones, and the Galaxy S23 series is likely to get them. As for imaging, the premium model in the series is likely to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera in the triple-camera set-up.