Samsung patents clamshell foldable phone design with zero-gap hinge

South Korean tech giant Samsung has filed a patent for a clamshell foldable phone similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G but with a larger cover display, more cameras, and a better hinge.
According to LetsGoDigital, Samsung Electronics filed a design patent titled 'Foldable electronic device' with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) in June 2020.
The documentation for this patent got published on December 10 after approval.
The upcoming smartphone is expected to come with a redesigned hinge that not only supports Flex Mode but also shuts the phone with zero-gap.
It will features a triple camera setup instead of a dual-camera module along with an LED flash, with no punch-hole camera in the inner display.
To recall, the company introduced Galaxy Z Fold2 that sports a 6.2-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch main screen when unfolded.
Galaxy Z Fold2 is Samsung's third foldable smartphone after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.
