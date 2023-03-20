JUST IN
Samsung to invest in smart manufacturing capability, research in India

Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business T M Roh said that the company will continue to invest in research and development facility in the country

Topics
Samsung | manufacturing  | India

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Samsung
Samsung has around 10,000 employees at its R&D centres across India, out of which the largest base of close to 3,500 people is located at it Bengaluru centre.

Korean electronics major Samsung will invest in setting up smart manufacturing capabilities at its largest mobile phone plant in Noida to make production more competitive, company's global head for mobile business said here on Monday.

Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business T M Roh in response to a PTI query on company's investment plan in India said that the company will continue to invest in research and development facility in the country.

"We will continue our investment to bring the optimised and or smart factory to the Noida facilities. We will continue our investment there. I believe this our investment for the smart factory will bring competitiveness in the production," Roh said.

Samsung has its biggest manufacturing facility in Noida. The company this year started manufacturing its premium Galaxy S23 series in India.

"We have biggest research and development centre here. For the new innovation we will continue our investment in this area," Roh said.

Samsung has around 10,000 employees at its R&D centres across India, out of which the largest base of close to 3,500 people is located at it Bengaluru centre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 14:29 IST

