Samsung to invest in smart manufacturing capability, research in India

Korean electronics major will invest in setting up smart capabilities at its largest mobile phone plant in Noida to make production more competitive, company's global head for mobile business said here on Monday.

Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business T M Roh in response to a PTI query on company's plan in said that the company will continue to invest in research and development facility in the country.

"We will continue our to bring the optimised and or smart factory to the Noida facilities. We will continue our there. I believe this our investment for the smart factory will bring competitiveness in the production," Roh said.

has its biggest facility in Noida. The company this year started its premium Galaxy S23 series in .

"We have biggest research and development centre here. For the new innovation we will continue our investment in this area," Roh said.

Samsung has around 10,000 employees at its R&D centres across India, out of which the largest base of close to 3,500 people is located at it Bengaluru centre.

