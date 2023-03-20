Wi-Fi Labs appear in Google Home app for some users in Nest router: Report

-
ALSO READ
Google to release Nest WiFi Pro update next week to fix slow internet speed
Google to upgrade Nest smart home device to Fuchsia OS: Know more
Google enables Matter on Home, Nest, and Android devices: Details here
Free Wi-Fi service down in Delhi since December as contract expires: Report
Amazon to add Matter-over-Thread support to Echo devices this spring
-
Some Google Home application users are seeing a new 'Wi-Fi Labs' option for their Nest Wifi router.
It is possible that this internal capability was unintentionally made accessible to those outside the test pool, reports 9To5Google.
This new feature is present in the 'Network settings' menu, which is accessible from the Wi-Fi page.
In November last year, the tech giant had released a software update for the Nest Wifi Pro to address the slow Internet speeds being experienced by some users.
Many users had reported on the Google Nest community forum about an issue causing capped download and upload speeds ranging anywhere from 40Mbps to 90Mbps.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, the company was rolling out a new feature in its Home application for users in the beta programme, which will allow them to reorder devices.
Beta users will see a 'Reorder' button at the bottom of the Favourites tab, while 'Add' appears to have been renamed to 'Edit'.
--IANS
aj/kvd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 11:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU