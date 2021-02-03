Samsung to launch Galaxy F62 with latest chip under Rs 25,000 in Feb

-
Samsung is all set to launch its next smartphone in the 'F' series under Rs 25,000 this month which will house the flagship Exynos processor and a huge 7000mAh battery, industry sources said on Wednesday.
The South Korean electronics major will unveil Galaxy F62 which is its first mid-segment smartphone with a flagship-grade processor in mid-February, sources told IANS.
The biggest USP of Galaxy F62 will be its flagship Exynos processor, which will make the device the fastest smartphone in the segment.
Earlier reports have mentioned that Galaxy F62 will house Exynos 9825 SoC that comes alongside 6GB RAM. The smartphone will run Android 11 straight out of the box and we expect One UI 3.0 to be running atop.
"Samsung and Flipkart are likely to launch a #FullOnSpeedy campaign to highlight the F62's performance edge ahead of the smartphone launch," according to the sources.
With the launch of Galaxy F62, Samsung will strengthen its play in the mid-segment, which is currently dominated by Samsung's own Galaxy M51 and One Plus Nord in the online channel.
Galaxy F62 is likely to come with segment-best features such as quad camera at the rear.
It will be Samsung's second smartphone in the popular F Series.
Samsung introduced 'Galaxy F41' as the first model in the company's Galaxy F series in the festive quarter of 2020, hoping to further make inroads into the competitive mid-price smartphone segment.
The phone came with a water drop-style display notch, featured triple rear cameras and a massive 6000mAh battery.
