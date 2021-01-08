Samsung Galaxy S21 series pricing leaked ahead of launch on January 14

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus may feature thin bezels around flat display
Samsung announces its 'Galaxy Unpacked' event for 2021: Details here
Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 series at Galaxy Unpacked event on January 14
Samsung denies rumours of Galaxy Note series discontinuation from next year
Samsung launching Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S Pen, Note to discontinue
-
Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus as well as Galaxy S21 Ultra phones on January 14 and a new report has claimed to reveal the pricing of the S21 series devices in the South Korean market.
According to South Korea-based ET News, the Galaxy S21 is likely to be priced at $916 and the Galaxy S21 Plus may come for $1,025.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra will carry a price tag of $1,329.
In comparison, the predecessor models such as Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra had debuted with costlier price tags.
At the launch, these models were priced at 1,248,000 won ($1,148), 1,353,000 won ($1,240), and 1,595,000 won, respectively in South Korea.
After hosting the 'Galaxy Unpacked 2021' event, the Galaxy S21 models will be available for reservations in the home market until January 21.
According to the report, customers who reserved will be allowed to place orders for S21 models between January 22 and January 28.
The sales of the Galaxy S21 series will finally begin on January 29 in South Korea.
Industry sources said the S21 series will come with three models -- the S21 with a 6.2-inch display, S21 Plus with a 6.7-inch screen and S21 Ultra with a 6.8-inch panel.
The high-end S21 Ultra is likely to support the S-Pen stylus that has been used for the Galaxy Note phablets.
The teaser video for the 'Galaxy Unpacked' event showed that the Galaxy S21 series will have an enhanced rear camera module design and come with a phantom violet colour option.
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU