Samsung to unveil Exynos 1080 on Nov 12; first chipset based on 5nm process

Samsung is planning to unveil Exynos 1080 -- its first chipset based on the 5nm process -- on November 12.
While it is going to be a high-performance processor, this chip is not the one that is going to be used for the Galaxy S21 series, reports SamMobile.
The chipset already had a partial reveal last month and according to the specifications released, it is a 5nm processor with Arm's Cortex-A78 performance cores which brings a 20 per cent increase in performance when compared to the Cortex-A77.
"The Exynos 1080 also features the new Mali-G78 GPU which boasts a 25 per cent increase in performance compared to the Mali-G77 GPU. The processor will also have a built-in 5G modem," the report mentioned.
The Exynos 1080 is widely believed to be the Exynos 980's successor.
Samsung launched the Exynos 980 last year as a 5G-enabled chipset for mid-range phones.
It is being used in both the Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G devices.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
