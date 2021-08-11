Samsung Unpacked 2021: Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3, Watch4 series, Buds2 unveiled

on Wednesday unveiled its third-gen foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Alongside, the South Korean electronics maker announced couple of in the Galaxy Watch4 series and a pair of true wireless stereo earbuds named the Galaxy Buds2.

Starting with the upgrades the new bring, both the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 get the new aluminium armor construction with IPX8 rating for water resistance. recently announced that there will be no Galaxy Note device this time around and Note-centric features will be available in other Galaxy devices.

On that note, the Galaxy Z Fold3 becomes the company’s first foldable device with support for its digital stylus SPen.

As for the wearables, the Galaxy Watch4 series debuts the unified platform jointly built by and Google. Powered by the company’s in-house chip built on 5nm process, the Galaxy Watch4 series boasts enhanced performance, efficient battery, and class-leading display. Coming on to the Galaxy Buds2, the wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, ambient sound mode, and compact and comfortable design.

Let’s look at the global pricing and technical details of the products unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Specifications and price

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Specifications and price

Samsung Galaxy Watch4: Specifications and price

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: Specifications and price