Samsung unveils Exynos 2200 mobile chip with AMD RDNA 2-based Xclipse GPU

-
ALSO READ
Pixel Watch to feature next-gen Google Assistant, Exynos chip: Report
Samsung to hold Galaxy Unpacked event for Oct 20, here's what to expect
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G unveiled, launch set for January 11: Details here
South Africa reinstates Covid contact tracing, quarantine requirements
After Model S, Tesla moves to AMD chip in its new Model Y in China
-
Samsung Electronics Co. introduced its first mobile processor powered by Advanced Micro Devices Inc. graphics as the company tries to better compete with the gaming prowess of archrival Apple Inc.’s iPhones.
The new Exynos 2200 processor is built using Samsung’s most advanced 4nm fabrication process and is the industry’s first mobile chip with hardware support for ray tracing, an advanced approach to high-fidelity graphics that has been gaining traction in PC graphics cards. The graphics chip built on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture, dubbed Xclipse, is described in Samsung’s announcement as bridging the gap between console and mobile performance.
“Samsung’s Xclipse GPU is the first result of multiple planned generations of AMD RDNA graphics in Exynos,” said David Wang, senior vice president at AMD.
Samsung typically uses its in-house Exynos processors in its own flagship Galaxy devices in some markets and it has customers such as Vivo that make use of its silicon in their handsets.
Apple’s self-designed A-series processors and Qualcomm Inc.’s Snapdragon lineup have traditionally dominated the mobile landscape, despite Samsung’s advantage of being able to manufacture its own chips.
The eight-core Exynos 2200 system-on-chip, now in mass production, is among the first to use the newest Armv9 central processing cores and includes an onboard neural processing unit focused on artificial intelligence tasks. The NPU’s performance has doubled this generation, according to Samsung. 5G wireless connectivity is also built into the chip, which will sit at the heart of Android smartphones this year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU