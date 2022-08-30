AMD unveils new Ryzen 7000 desktop chips for gamers, content creators

-
ALSO READ
Dell G15 laptops with AMD Ryzen processors launched in India: Details here
NASA, Microchip to develop next-gen spaceflight computing processor
Apple gears up to launch high-end MacBook Pros, Mac mini with M2 chip
Apple expands self repair programme to Mac notebooks with M1 chip
Android 12L coming to Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft devices, says Google
-
Chip-maker AMD has introduced new Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors powered by the new "Zen 4" architecture that will boost performance for gamers and content creators.
The new Ryzen 7000 chips are expected to be available globally from September 27, starting at $299.
Featuring up to 16 cores, 32 threads and built on an optimised TSMC 5nm process node, the Ryzen 7000 Series processors deliver dominant performance and leadership energy efficiency, the company said during its launch here.
"The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series brings leadership gaming performance, extraordinary power for content creation, and advanced scalability with the new AMD Socket AM5," said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and GM, Client business unit, AMD.
Compared to the previous generation, AMD Ryzen 7950X processor enables single-core performance improvement of up to 29 per cent, up to 45 per cent more compute for content creators in POV Ray, up to 15 per cent faster gaming performance in select titles, and up to 27 per cent better performance-per-watt.
AMD's most expansive desktop platform to date, the new Socket AM5 platform is designed for longevity with support through 2025.
"With the next generation Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop processors, we are proud to uphold our promise of leadership and continuous innovation, delivering the ultimate PC experience for gamers and creators alike," Moshkelani added.
Meanwhile, even the 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 7600X processor offers an average of 5 per cent faster gaming performance across select titles than the competitor's flagship gaming processor.
"So much fun today launching AMD Ryzen 7000 series with Zen 4 and our brand new AM5 platform," tweeted Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU