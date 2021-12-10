Samsung working on smartwatch with rollable display, camera: Report

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Display begins mass-production of 90Hz OLED laptop panels
Samsung, Google's upcoming smartwatch software could debut at MWC 2021
Samsung ropes in Alia Bhatt to endorse Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Flip3 5G in India
LG Display to invest $2.8 bn to expand OLED display production capacity
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Best clamshell foldable you can buy
-
South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a smartwatch featuring a rollable display and a camera.
The 96-page patent document was filed with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) on June 2, and was released and published on Thursday, reports LetsGoDigital.
According to the patent image, the display can be extended by pressing the crown of the watch. When extended, the outer frame of the watch expands the screen by up to 40 per cent.
The camera will be an under-display camera, and according to the report, it will be able to take both photos and videos.
The company has not revealed the technical specifications of this rollable display smartwatch are unavailable right now.
Meanwhile, the smartphone maker is planning to launch to launch its next premium flagship S22 series, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ as well as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Samsung hopes to sell around 14 million Samsung Galaxy S22 units. At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to reach 8 million and 11 million marks, respectively.
--IANS
wh/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU