Samsung Display begins mass-production of 90Hz OLED laptop panels

Samsung Display on Thursday said it has begun mass-production of laptop OLED screens boasting 90Hz refresh rate as the South Korean display maker eyes to beef up presence in the OLED panel market.
Samsung Display, an affiliate of Samsung Electronics said its 90Hz refresh rate OLED panels are featured in the latest 14-inch Zenbook and Vivobook Pro laptops from ASUS.
The refresh rate refers to the number of times per second a display shows a new image. A higher refresh rate means smoother, more seamless movements on a display, but it also requires a higher graphics performance and power.
"An OLED panel responds much faster than an LCD panel and can display a more natural-looking image with a lower refresh rate than an LCD panel," the company said.
Samsung Display said during tests its 90Hz OLED panel showed a blur length of 0.9mm, a 10 per cent improvement when compared to a 120Hz LCD panel's blur length in video playback, reports Yonhap news agency.
The world's largest smartphone panel maker has been also a major supplier of OLED panels for global laptop manufacturers, including ASUS, Lenovo, Dell, HP and Samsung Electronics.
Industry insiders expect Samsung Display targeted to ship about 6 million units of OLED panels this year.
Market researcher Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) earlier predicted the global OLED notebook market to grow to 9.4 million units with $1.1 billion revenue in 2023.
"We expect Samsung Display will remain aggressive in OLED notebooks to try and fend off the challenge from miniLEDs," it said.
