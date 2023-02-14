Saregama brings back the old world charm with a collection of vinyls

PRI ECO GEN NAT .MUMBAI DCM4 India Ltd. Brings Back the Old World Charm with a Collection of Vinyls Launches Limited edition LP Vinyl records by legendary artistes like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Md. Rafi and Kishore Kumar Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India is proud to announce the launch of LP vinyl record collection featuring most iconic songs by the legendary artistes like Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, and Asha Bhosle. These legends are synonymous with the golden era of Bollywood music and their contribution to Indian music is immense, and their songs continue to be popular even today. These vinyl records aim to bring back the charm of the golden era of Indian music and will be a treat for music enthusiasts of all generations. The connoisseurs of music will now be able to experience the magic of these legends in its original form, just as it was meant to be heard. The vinyl records are a true celebration of the rich heritage of Indian music and a testament to the enduring popularity of these legends. Saregama is dedicated to promoting and preserving the cultural heritage of India, and the launch of this vinyl collection is a significant step in that direction. We invite music lovers to join us in celebrating the music of these legends and to own a piece of music history. A dedicated vinyl record features 10 original tracks of each artiste . The disc is formatted to support 33+1/3 R.P.M speed with a 12-inch diameter featuring 10 original tracks. Check these vinyls out on saregama.com. About Saregama India Saregama India Limited, formerly known as The Gramophone Company of India Ltd is a RPSG group company owning the largest music archives in India and one of the biggest in the world. The ownership of nearly 50 per cent of all the music ever recorded in India also makes Saregama the most authoritative repository of the country's musical heritage. Saregama has also expanded into other branches of entertainment - publishing, film production and digital content. About RPSG Group RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is one of India's fastest growing conglomerates with a significant global presence. The Group's businesses include power and energy, carbon black manufacturing, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, media and entertainment, and agriculture. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Saregama's collection of LP Vinyls (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and

