Senior citizens are frequent targets of cyber fraud, says Tsaaro's survey

Tsaaro, a leading data privacy and cybersecurity services provider, has revealed key findings of its survey on privacy among elders and the data privacy scare of their present and future. Over 1,000 people across India took Tsaaro’s survey on privacy among elders. It found that the elderly have a low awareness of privacy issues and are unable to protect their personal information online.
Threat factors
- 70% of the participants consider elders to be a soft target for online frauds
- 53% have had an elder in their circle as a victim of cyber fraud
- 70% said that they are aware of the concept of data privacy
- 55% believe elders comprise a marginalised group, when it comes to digital privacy
- 53% are not aware of the laws surrounding privacy in the country
- 29% think existing laws surrounding privacy are enough to enable elders to protect their privacy online
- 44% were of the opinion that more regulations need to be enacted for privacy
- 37% were not sure whether more regulations are needed
- 20% were of the opinion that there is no need for more legislations to be enacted
Steps that can help protect your privacy
- Do not share your private credentials (OTP, passwords, CVV, ATM pin) with anyone
- Passwords should be long, using many characters
- Monitor your devices regularly for permissions granted to different applications
- Never log in from an untrusted public network/computer; it could be infected
- Think before you share, as information shared on the internet can never be deleted
- Use two-factor authentication for your accounts
- Reset all your passwords periodically, instead of overusing them
