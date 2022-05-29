Dark mode interface of Facebook disappears for several iOS users

-
Meta-owned Facebook's dark mode interface for iOS platform has reportedly disappeared for several users.
According to 9to5Mac, the dark mode option in Facebook for iOS has disappeared without explanation. While this is likely a bug, the tech giant has not acknowledged the issue or provided a timeline for a fix.
Facebook users have taken to other social media platforms such as the microblogging site Twitter to complain about the sudden disappearance of dark mode support.
This includes Facebook's support for the system-wide dark mode toggle in iOS, as well as the in-app dark mode toggle that used to be available in the "Settings" menu of the Facebook app itself.
What this means is that not only will Facebook no longer respect your system-wide dark mode preferences, but there's also no option to manually enable dark mode directly in the Facebook app, the report said.
It is not a major bug, but it can make for a rather jarring visual inconsistency particularly when you have system-wide dark mode enabled on your iPhone or iPad, it added.
System-wide dark mode support came to iOS as part of the release of iOS 13 in 2019.
However, the tech giant's support for dark mode did not actually launch until late June of 2020, a full year after Apple announced iOS 13 with dark mode as a headlining feature.
