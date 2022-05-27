Sony PSVR 2 likely to have at least 20 games, upgraded VR headset at launch

-
ALSO READ
Zee Entertainment board clears media firm's mega merger with Sony
After mega media deal, how will Zee-Sony partnership unfold?
Sony prepares to increase PS5 production, plans games portfolio expansion
Why Apple will beat Meta in the augmented and virtual reality battle
Sony plans to enter electric vehicle market with new company this year
-
Japanese tech giant Sony is planning to bring another next-gen product to market, an upgraded virtual reality headset.
According to Engadget, PlayStation VR2 (PSVR 2) may not have a release date yet, but Sony has big plans for it.
At an investor briefing, the company revealed that there will be at least 20 "major" PSVR 2 games available at the jump.
There will be a blend of first- and third-party titles, the report said.
Sony did not reveal more specifics in its slide deck, but it did include key art for Horizon: Call of the Mountain. That is a VR spinoff of the Horizon games, but it is not a confirmed PSVR 2 launch title as yet.
It is not clear whether any of the games in question will be remastered, upgraded versions of existing titles (such as No Man's Sky and Tetris Effect) or ports from other VR platforms.
One third-party game that will definitely be available when PSVR 2 arrives is Among Us VR, according to Schell Games.
Other titles that are coming to the platform include Firmament from Myst developer Cyan Worlds, multiple games from Fracked studio nDreams and one by Coatsink, the team behind Jurassic World Aftermath.
Sony revealed the design of the PSVR 2 back in February.
The headset will come with new VR2 Sense controllers and have a display resolution of 2000 x 2040 pixels for each eye, a 110-degree field of view, a maximum framerate of 120Hz and 4K HDR support.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU