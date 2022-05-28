Google likely working on two built-in snores, cough detection features

-
-
Tech giant Google is working on two built-in snores and cough detection features that will let it detect if users snore or cough in their sleep.
The tech giant is reportedly working on these features for Pixel and Android, 9To5Google reported.
The tech website spotted lines of code in the installation file of the Google Health Studies app. It revealed that the company is conducting a study called aSleep Audio Collection' that is only available to Google employees.
"You must be a Full-Time Googler with an Android phone to participate in this study," the report said.
"Environmental conditions required for this study are to have no more than one adult sleeper in the same room who does not work for a competitor company," it added.
Google explained that its "Health Sensing team is actively working to bring an advanced suite of sensing capabilities and algorithms to Android devices to provide users with meaningful insight into their sleep".
This audio collection "supports this mission by providing data necessary to validate, tune, and develop such algorithms".
These "Cough and Snore algorithms" will translate into a "bedside monitoring" feature on Android devices that works in a "privacy-preserving, on-device" manner for acenocturnal cough and snore monitoring".
--IANS
vc/ksk/
