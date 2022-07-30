Short-video leader TikTok now plans own music streaming service

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft shares new updates to Windows 11, Store for developers
Windows 11 adoption happening twice as fast as Windows 10, says data
Microsoft likely to unveil Windows 12 in 2024, may see branding change
TikTok drops e-commerce expansion plans in Europe, US, says report
UK appeals court upholds ruling to block Meta's Giphy acquisition
-
After dominating the short-video format market andAgiving jitters to Meta (formerly Facebook), TikTok parent company ByteDance is now eyeing the music streaming market with launching 'TikTok Music' and threatening the global players like Spotify, Apple Must and the rest.
The company has filed a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office for "TikTok Music".
The application has been filed for "providing online non downloadable videos, non-downloadable audio, still and moving images featuring music, songs, lyrics and presentation of online music videos via mobile device", among other features.
The TikTok service will also offer pre-recorded music, information in the field of music and commentary and articles about music.
TikTok Music will enable users to "purchase, play, share, download music, songs, albums, lyrics, quotes, create, recommend, share his/her playlists, lyrics, quotes, take, edit and upload photographs as the cover of playlists, comment on music, songs, albums".
It will also enable users to "live-stream audio and video interactive media programming in the field of entertainment, fashion, sports, and current events".
ByteDance already operates a music streaming service called Resso in several countries including in India where it aims to take on players like Amazon Prime Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk and others.
According to the latest data firm SensorTower, Resso saw 42.3 million downloads from the App Store and Google Play from January-May this year.
Unlike other music apps, Resso enables users to comment on songs, create TikTok-type video clips and gifs.
Resso from Bytedance puts a whole new spin to music streaming, with potential to become the next big blockbuster akin to TikTok.
TikTok has already launched its own music marketing and distribution platform called SoundOn.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU