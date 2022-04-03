Software products sector a key growth driver for India, shows data

-
-
India’s software products sector has evolved over the years from a $30-40 million revenue market in the 1990s to $10+ billion in 2019-2022. Being a critical pillar in driving the country’s economic growth, the sector has the potential to further leverage new and emerging technologies and unleash its untapped potential. In a recent analysis, Nasscom and UnearthInsights looked at this segment.
