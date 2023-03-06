JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple may bring 'Continuity' features to its upcoming AR headset

The iPhone maker essentially uses the term "Continuity" to represent that its products are supported by many platforms and can communicate with one another without any issues

Topics
Apple Inc | VR headset

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple is planning to bring "Continuity" features to its upcoming augmented reality (AR)-- mixed reality (MR) headset.

The tech giant has filed a patent application titled "Multi-Device Continuity for use with Extended Reality (XR) Systems," reports Gizmochina.

This indicates that the upcoming headset will come with support for Continuity features like Handoff or Universal Control that are already available on existing gadgets.

The iPhone maker essentially uses the term "Continuity" to represent that its products are supported by many platforms and can communicate with one another without any issues.

Therefore, it is expected the new upcoming headset will feature Continuity for seamless connection between users' Apple products as long as users are signed into the same Apple ID on all of their devices.

The patent also illustrated how the technique would function. While using the headset, users can read an email that their iPhone received.

With wireless communication technologies like WiFi and Bluetooth, the connection will be made possible.

In January this year, it was reported that Apple will bring health and wellness experiences in its upcoming MR headset.

Meanwhile, another report mentioned the tech giant was developing software that will give users an easier way to create their own AR applications on its upcoming headset.

It was also rumoured that the MR headset will use motors to automatically adjust lenses for perfect images.

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 17:55 IST

