Tecno Spark 7 with 6,000 mAh battery set for India launch today: Know more

Tecno Spark 7 is a budget-friendly smartphone packed with features that will launch in India on Friday. It will be available on



Tecno Mobile is a global mobile brand from TRANSSION Holdings, a phone manufacturing company in China. The company has been trying to ramp up its portfolio in India. The company last September launched Tecno Spark 6, which was the previous version of Tecno Spark 7.



Tecno has shared some promotional images and features of the phone on and its social media account on Let’s take a look at what Tecno Spark 7 has on offer:

Techno Spark 7 specifications

Techno Spark 7 will have a 6.56-inch LCD IPS display with a pixel density of 273 ppi. The phone will have a waterdrop-styled notched display which will accommodate the front camera. The smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup at the back. It is likely to have a 13MP primary camera along with a 5 MP camera. It will be equipped with an 8 MP camera in the front along with two front flashes embedded into the top bezel of the phone for brighter pictures. The camera will have features like Time-lapse Videos, Video Bokeh and Slo-Mo video recording. It will also have a fingerprint sensor at the back.



The smartphone will be powered by a powerful 6,000 mAh battery with a claimed standby time of 41 days. It is also likely to have an 18W fast charging support. It will be equipped with a 3.5 mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

In terms of performance, the phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G70 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage expandable up to 256 GB. It will run on Android 10. The phone is likely to come in black, blue and green colour options. The phone is a dual sim (nano) and will support 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, AND microUSB 2.0.

Expected Price

Tecno Spark 7 smartphone's expected price is Rs 7,999.