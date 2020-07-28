Telegram Messenger gets profile videos, 2GB file sharing, other features

Messenger is getting an app update, which brings ten new features to the cloud-based instant messaging platform. As part of its update, the app brings profile videos, enhanced Photo & Video editor, improved people nearby feature, mini-thumbnails, group stats, animated emoji, multiple accounts on desktop, 2 GB file sharing capabilities, and more.

Take a look at Telegram’s new features:

Profile videos

Users can now upload a video, instead of static image, to their profile and pick a keyframe from the video for their static profile picture in chats.

Enhanced Photo & video editor

The new photo and video editor lets user manage skin tone through editor on any photo or video taken with the front-facing camera. For users, cropping and rotating of the videos in the editor is also available now.

Improved People Nearby

Part of app’s privacy and security setting, this feature lets user see the other contact’s exact location.

Mini-thumbnails

Chats on now show a mini-thumbnail of photos and images attached in conversations, therefore, users do no need to open the incoming message to check what is in there.

Filter new chats from non-contacts

Part of app’s privacy and security settings, this feature automatically archive and mute new chats from people not in user’s contact list. User can access these chats anytime from the Archive folder and bring them back to the main chat list.

Group Stats

Group conversation has been one of the core feature of Telegram app. The new update lets the owner of groups with over 500 members see detailed graphs about the group’s activity and growth. It also shows a list of top members basis number of messages and average message length. The stats feature also includes parameters such as growth of the group, members joined or left at a given timeframe, source of new members joined, languages used, content format used (text, links, photo, videos, etc.), top days and hours, top members and admins, etc. These features may be available to admins of all groups with 100 members or more in the future.

Multiple Accounts on Telegram Desktop

Telegram now lets users stay signed in on 3 accounts from different phone numbers without logging out. This feature is now available on the multi-platform Telegram Desktop client and it does not require an active connection to user’s phone.

2 GB File Sharing

Users can now send unlimited numbers of media and files of any kind – up to 2 GB each – on Telegram.

Extras

On Android, the update brings redesigned music player with new icons and an expandable track list. Users can tap the button on the left to control looping, shuffling and to reverse the track order. In addition, the update brings new message input bar, which expands smoothly as user type a long message. There is also a new video editor that allows cropping and rotating videos as well.

Animated emoji

A new set of animated emojis are added to the Telegram repository.