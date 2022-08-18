Tesla issues rare public denial on legal head David Searle quitting

-
Tesla on Thursday released a rare public comment on a media report that claimed that David Searle, head of legal, had left the electric car maker
Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk-run Tesla said that the article is "false".
"This Bloomberg article is false. David Searle has not left Tesla," the electric car-maker said in a tweet.
The company is known for not reacting to media reports, or issuing any press statement, as all the firefighting is done directly by Musk himself via Twitter.
According to the report, Searle left his position as Tesla's head of legal less than a month ago.
"Dinna Eskin, a deputy general counsel at the company, has taken over the role," the report had said, citing sources.
The report also claimed that Searle oversaw the probe into the suspicious order of "special glass" that reportedly resulted in several employees being fired at the company.
Tesla last month began investigating its executive Omead Afshar, the official overseeing the construction and production of Giga Texas.
The internal investigation was centred around the executive's part in a plan to purchase hard-to-get construction materials. These materials, according to the report, were identified as suspicious, according to reports.
The reports noted that the investigation was led by Searle.
Tesla recently laid off 229 annotation employees from its Autopilot team and closed one of its offices in the US.
