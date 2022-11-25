JUST IN
India-bound OPPO Reno 9 series smartphones unveiled: Know specs and more
Asus ROG Phone 6 series phones arrive in India, available at Vijay Sales
Geo-tracking apps: How are parent-child relations bearing up?
Lava Blaze NXT smartphone with MediaTek Helio G37 launched at Rs 9,299
Samsung Black Friday sale: Deals on smartphones, watches, earbuds, and more
Samsung Galaxy S23 series may feature next-gen Qualcomm fingerprint scanner
India may be a part of global 6G standards development process: Report
India's 1st blockchain, news platform launches Web3 based ad network
Microsoft introduces 'polls' to make meetings more engaging in Teams
Noise launches Air Buds 2 wireless earbuds at Rs 1,799: Know specs and more
You are here: Home » Technology » News
India-bound OPPO Reno 9 series smartphones unveiled: Know specs and more
Business Standard

Tesla to integrate Dolby Atmos in its electric cars to deliver better sound

The feature adds some voice effects to whatever you say, and that would be played to your surroundings through the external speakers

Topics
Tesla | Dolby | Electric Vehicles

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Tesla
Tesla

Elon Musk-run Tesla is reportedly working to integrate Dolby Atmos in its electric cars, to deliver better surround sound.

Dolby Laboratories created the surround sound technology called Dolby Atmos. According to the company, it is described as "expanding on existing surround sound systems by adding height channels, allowing sounds to be interpreted as three-dimensional objects," reports Electrek.

Although it has been around for ten years, it was first integrated into movie theatres, then high-end home theatres, and now recently making it into cars.

In December last year, Tesla had released an annual holiday software update that turns its electric cars into megaphones by using external speakers that had been installed in vehicles.

The feature adds some voice effects to whatever you say, and that would be played to your surroundings through the external speakers.

The external speakers in Tesla cars repeat everything the driver says with a slight delay and with an echo and bass-heavy distortion.

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tesla

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 15:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU