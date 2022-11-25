Tesla to integrate Dolby Atmos in its electric cars to deliver better sound

-
Elon Musk-run Tesla is reportedly working to integrate Dolby Atmos in its electric cars, to deliver better surround sound.
Dolby Laboratories created the surround sound technology called Dolby Atmos. According to the company, it is described as "expanding on existing surround sound systems by adding height channels, allowing sounds to be interpreted as three-dimensional objects," reports Electrek.
Although it has been around for ten years, it was first integrated into movie theatres, then high-end home theatres, and now recently making it into cars.
In December last year, Tesla had released an annual holiday software update that turns its electric cars into megaphones by using external speakers that had been installed in vehicles.
The feature adds some voice effects to whatever you say, and that would be played to your surroundings through the external speakers.
The external speakers in Tesla cars repeat everything the driver says with a slight delay and with an echo and bass-heavy distortion.
--IANS
aj/dpb
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 15:23 IST
