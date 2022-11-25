Samsung Black Friday sale: Deals on smartphones, watches, earbuds, and more

has announced Black Friday sale offers in India. The South Korean electronics maker is offering instant cashback, vouchers, and bank cashback on its Galaxy smartphones, foldable devices, watches, earbuds, and more. Besides, there are offers on exchange and equated-monthly-instalment (EMI) scheme. Here are some of the deals currently available under the Black Friday sale:

S22 Ultra

Samsung is offering an instant cashback of Rs 8,000 on HDFC bank cards and a discount voucher worth Rs 2,000 on purchase availed through its app. These offers bring down the effective price of Samsung S22 Ultra by Rs 10,000 to Rs 99,999. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. It sports a 6.8-inch screen of 120 Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits of peak brightness level.

Samsung S22+

The Samsung S22 + is available at a discounted price of Rs 67,999, including the bank offer and app-exclusive voucher. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, it sports a6.6-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits of peak brightness level. It features a HDR10+ certified screen and a 4,500 mAh battery.

Galaxy Z Flip3

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is available at Rs 57,999, inclusive of all offers. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, it sports a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is IPX8 rated for water protection. It has a dual-camera set-up at the back, featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera and 12MP ultra-wide-sensor. On the front, it has a 10MP camera sensor.

Galaxy Z Fold4

Inclusive of all offers, the Galaxy Z Fold4 is available at Rs 1,44,999. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 4,400 mAh battery. It sports a 7.6-inch HDR10+ foldable dynamic AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has a 4MP camera sensor and 10MP cover camera.

Galaxy Watch5

Samsung is offering an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 on select bank cards and a discount voucher worth Rs 1,000 on purchase availed through its app. These offers bring down the effective price of Galaxy Watch5 by Rs 6,000 to Rs 21,999. The smartwatch has a circular dial with two side-mounted buttons for navigation. It sports a 1.2-inch super AMOLED screen of 396x396 resolution. Powered by a 284mAh battery, the smartwatch lasts up to 40 hours on average usage.

Galaxy Watch5 Pro

It is available at a discounted price of Rs 35,999, inclusive of all the discounts. The Galaxy Watch5 Pro sports a 1.4-inch super AMOLED screen. It has sensors to monitor heart rate sensor and blood oxygen saturation. Besides, the watch tracks steps, women's health, and sleep. It is IP68 rated for water protection. It boots Android Wear OS 3.5 operating system.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Samsung is offering the Galaxy Buds2 Pro at a discounted price of Rs 12,499. It comes in graphite, bora purple and white colours. It is IPX7 rated for water resistance. It features 10 mm audio drivers, active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity.