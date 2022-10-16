JUST IN
Business Standard

The rise and rise of conversational AI: What is it and how does it work?

Automating routine and transactional interactions such as account management, order confirmations, returns, and address change with smart bots is on the rise.

Topics
Artificial intelligence | robots | artificial intelligence and robotics

Sourabh Lele 

Robot, Artificial intelligence
Weckesser reckons companies can get the best results by deploying automation technology to help human agents, instead of replacing them.

The 1927 German expressionist movie Metropolis featured one of the earliest depictions of a machine communicating with humans. It has remained one of science fiction’s favourite subjects ever since. And artificial intelligence (AI) has now made it the billion-dollar solution to improved efficiency and reduced costs.

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 19:49 IST

