Marking 10-year anniv, Instagram to hide offensive comments, expand warning

-
ALSO READ
Over 1.25 billion people visiting Facebook Watch every month: Report
Facebook introduces new shopping tab on its platform to help promote biz
Facebook to list all WhatsApp security bugs on dedicated web page
9 in 10 Americans feel Instagram Reels is similar to TikTok: Survey
Facebook tool converts smartphone photos into 3D images in a jiffy
-
Facebook-owned Instagram that completed 10 years on Tuesday with over one billion users announced fresh updates to make its platform safer like hiding potentially offensive comments and expanding nudge warnings.
The company said it has started testing a new feature that automatically hides comments similar to others that have been reported.
One can tap 'View Hidden Comments' to see the comments.
"Comments that violate our Community Guidelines will continue to be removed," said Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram.
"We're expanding our nudge warnings to include an additional warning when people repeatedly attempt to post comments that might be offensive", he added.
Instagram also announced 'Stories Map', a private map and calendar of the stories people shared in the last three years.
"You can look back and remember all your favourite moments. You'll be able to share, download, and save these stories to your highlights".
Mosseri said that over the coming months, Instagram users will see some major changes, like tabs for Reels and shopping, and some big improvements to messaging.
"We'll look to accelerate ways for creators to make a living and for small businesses to sell their products".
He said the company will stay focused on keeping people safe and building new features that fight bullying, improve equity, address fairness, and help people feel supported.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU