Marking 10-year anniv, Instagram to hide offensive comments, expand warning

Facebook-owned that completed 10 years on Tuesday with over one billion users announced fresh updates to make its platform safer like hiding potentially offensive comments and expanding nudge warnings.

The company said it has started testing a new feature that automatically hides comments similar to others that have been reported.

One can tap 'View Hidden Comments' to see the comments.

"Comments that violate our Community Guidelines will continue to be removed," said Adam Mosseri, Head of

"We're expanding our nudge warnings to include an additional warning when people repeatedly attempt to post comments that might be offensive", he added.

also announced 'Stories Map', a private map and calendar of the stories people shared in the last three years.

"You can look back and remember all your favourite moments. You'll be able to share, download, and save these stories to your highlights".

Mosseri said that over the coming months, Instagram users will see some major changes, like tabs for Reels and shopping, and some big improvements to messaging.

"We'll look to accelerate ways for creators to make a living and for small businesses to sell their products".

He said the company will stay focused on keeping people safe and building new features that fight bullying, improve equity, address fairness, and help people feel supported.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)