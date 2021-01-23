Twitter acts on inactive accounts, to begin new verification soon

-
ALSO READ
Social media firms put 'profit above principle' on news: S'pore minister
Uganda official accuses Facebook of 'interfering' in tense elections
WhatsApp: New update does not change data-sharing practices with Facebook
Twitter lays out transition plan of White House accounts at inauguration
Govt examining WhatsApp's user policy changes amid privacy debate
-
Micro-blogging platform Twitter has started removing blue verification badges from inactive and incomplete accounts and will begin the new verification process for its users in few weeks.
Twitter, which paused its public verification process or that elusive Blue Badge three years ago, in November announced to relaunch verification, including a new public application process, in early 2021.
"Last call! As part of our new verification policy, we'll remove verification badges from inactive and incomplete accounts," Twitter Safety said in a tweet.
The company is reading out directly to users who have issues with their accounts.
"We've reached out directly to those who need to take action to stay verified," it added.
Twitter had said it would relaunch verification, including a new public application process, in early 2021.
Verified accounts on Twitter will have a blue check next to the display name throughout the app.
"When we relaunch the public application process in early 2021, there will be a link to the application in the Twitter apps and on twitter.com".
Over three years ago, the platform paused the public verification programme after hearing feedback that it felt arbitrary and confusing to many people.
A year later, the company deprioritised this work further to focus on protecting the integrity of the public conversation around critical moments like the 2020 US election.
The company has identified six types of accounts in its draft policy as Notable Accounts -- government; companies, brands and non-profit organisations; news; entertainment; sports and activists/organisers and other influential individuals.
According to the proposed policy, "the blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be notable and active."
Twitter had admitted that there are many verified accounts on its platform that should not be there.
The new verification policy is a starting point, and "we intend to expand the categories and criteria for verification significantly over the next year".
The draft verification policy is available in English, Hindi, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, and Japanese.
"We are also working with local non-governmental organisations and our Trust and Safety Council to ensure as many perspectives are represented as possible," Twitter said.
--IANS
na/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU