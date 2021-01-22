Yamaha Music India launches new RX-V AV receivers starting at Rs 47,490

Music India is looking at up to 20 per cent growth in the home audio segment for the next two years on the back of people's desire to upgrade their home entertainment systems with good speakers, a senior company official said.

The company is witnessing a surge in demand not only from metros but also tier II and III cities.

"We are looking at growth of around 18-20 per cent for the division for one year or two years," Music India Business Head - Consumer Audio, M V Prasad said.

The home audio segment has witnessed high growth after the pandemic as people started to opt for home theatres and audio systems to enhance their content watching experience as movie halls and other destinations were closed, he added.

"Now the size of the TV is getting larger and quality of content better and is accessible by the common man now. Now people have good quality content available at home but do not have equipment to get a cinema kind of experience," he said.

Consumers even in tier II and III cities are going for quality audio-video equipment as they lack other sources of entertainment like cinema screens, Prasad noted.

"Now with OTT content from Amazon available, which is going to give you surround sound experience and high definition video content, people are opting for it," he added.

Expanding its product portfolio in the home audio segment, Music on Tuesday introduced two new RX-V audio-video receivers (AV receivers) in the Indian market -- RX-V4A and RX-V6A priced at Rs 47,490 and Rs 64,490 respectively.

Its RX-V line is positioned to support the latest trends and specifications for home entertainment, including gaming and supports 8K, HDMI 2.1 and HDR10+.

"We have modernised the AV receiver to fit your emerging needs -- from the rising size and resolution of TV screens to the speed and life-like realism of the latest gaming consoles and platforms," said Prasad.

India, established in March 2008, is a subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, Japan.

It offers the full line of Yamaha musical instruments and audio-visual equipment in the Indian market.

The company has four verticals here -- musical instruments, professional audio, music education and home audio.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)