Twitter finally brings DM search bar to Android ecosystem after two years

has finally brought Direct Message (DM) search to the ecosystem, after launching the feature on iOS devices two years ago

The DM search bar has arrived on Android, the company said in a tweet late on Thursday.

"We've brought the DM search bar to and are rolling out an improved version that lets you search for all of your old convos, not just the most recent ones," the company informed.

The DM search bar will help find older conversations and even actual words you typed in those conversations sometime "later this year".

"Waiting for the option to search your DMs for message content? We're working on releasing that later this year!" added.

In October 2019, brought the DM search bar tool on iOS devices.

Earlier this year, the microblogging platform announced it was testing voice messages in direct messages (DMs) up to 140-seconds long in India.

The experiment will be rolled out in phases to the audiences, making India one of three countries to have access to the feature, alongside Brazil and Japan.

According to the company, voice messages in DMs will make it easier for people to have conversations.

Each voice message can be upto 140 seconds long and can help people chat quickly -- whether on the move or when there's just too much to type.

