Google says it fixed crashing issues with apps on Android devices

Google on Tuesday said it has resolved the issue with WebView that caused some apps on Android to crash for users globally including in India.
"We have resolved the issue with WebView that caused some apps on Android to crash for some users. Updating Android System WebView and Google Chrome via Google Play should now resolve the issue," a Google spokesperson said in a statement.
Earlier, some Android users faced crashing issues with apps on their Android devices, and Google said it was working on a fix.
"We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update, detailing when we expect to resolve the problem," Google had said in an earlier update.
"Affected users can use the desktop Gmail Web interface instead of the Gmail Android app," the company advised.
Samsung also acknowledged the issue and suggested a solution.
"Please remove the Webview Update and then restart the phone," Samsung tweeted from its US support Twitter account.
The issue is apparently owing to a system component called Android System WebView that lets Android apps display web content.
Affected users reported that the Gmail app on Android crashed.
"Here are the steps: Go settings > apps > tap the three dots in the top right corner > show system apps > search for Android System WebView > select Uninstall updates," Samsung posted.
