Twitter launches subscription-based feature 'super follows' for iOS users

-
ALSO READ
Twitter to launch Super Follows tool for users with 10K followers
Twitter-inspired Instagram working on 'Exclusive Stories' feature
iOS 14 now installed on 85% of compatible iPhones, shows Apple statistics
iOS 14.5 lets users unlock iPhone with face mask on, through Apple Watch
Apple releases iOS, iPadOS 14.4.1 with important security updates
-
Twitter Inc launched a "super follows" feature on its social media platform on Wednesday, which would allow creators to generate monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers.
People in the U.S. and Canada using iOS can super follow a select group of people within the United States, the company said, adding that it would roll the feature out to people using iOS globally in the next few weeks.
In February, the company had outlined plans, which included tipping and paid subscriptions to "super follow" some accounts, to attain at least $7.5 billion in annual revenue and 315 million monetizable daily active users (mDAU) by the end of 2023.
Creators can set a monthly subscription of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 a month to monetize bonus, behind-the-scenes content for their most engaged followers through the feature, Twitter said in a blog.
Earlier in the day, Twitter said it would launch a safety feature that allows users to temporarily block accounts for seven days for using harmful language or sending uninvited replies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU