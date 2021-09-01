Apple Watch Series 7 may get delayed due to production issues

is expected to launch iPhone 13 series along with Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 as well as a new iPad Mini this month. However, a new report has claimed that the production of the upcoming Watch Series 7 has been delayed due to its complicated design.

According to Nikkei Asia, manufacturers of Watch 7 began small-scale production last week but encountered critical challenges in reaching satisfactory production performance.

The current disappointing production quality could be attributed to the complexity of design, which is significantly different from that of previous generations of the watch, the report added.

Upcoming Watch Series 7 may feature larger 41mm as well as 45mm case sizes, smaller bezels and a flat-edged design, which would naturally allow for a slightly bigger surface area for the display.

The Series 7 may feature a smaller "S7" chip, potentially providing more space for a larger battery or other components.

This new chipset will be built from Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology. On its website, ASE Technology confirmed that its double-sided technology will allow for module miniaturization.

Based on previous reports, Apple Watch Series 7 models are expected to debut later this year, with Mark Gurman claiming that Apple has tested thinner display bezels.

The Cupertino based tech giant is also planning to introduce a new lamination technique that reduces the gap between the display and the cover glass, due to this the overall chassis of the Watch may be slightly thicker. --IANS

wh/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)