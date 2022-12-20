JUST IN
Business Standard

Twitter's grey verification mark for government officials is live now

The colours of Twitter's new verification system are now visible on the site

Twitter | Social Media | Digital platform

ANI 

Twitter, Grey Tick, Verified Accounts

The colours of Twitter's new verification system are now visible on the site.

Government officials and multilateral organisations are now visible on the microblogging site with the grey-coloured tick alongside their names.

This new development has already shown up on some profiles. However, it has still not been fully rolled out yet, with several profiles of politicians still visible with the older blue-coloured tick.

Earlier this year, CEO Elon Musk, took to the microblogging site to make the announcement for its new verification system.

"Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week." he posted.

"Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates," the SpaceX owner added.

He had earlier tweeted about the usage of different colours for different organisations and individuals but fleshed out the details just recently.

"All verified individual humans will have the same blue check, as the boundary of what constitutes 'notable' is otherwise too subjective," he tweeted.

According to a report by The Verge, the microblogging platform's 'Twitter Blue' subscriptions rolled out despite warnings from Twitter's own trust and safety staff. Soon afterwards, numerous 'verified' accounts began to impersonate well-known personalities or brands.

The chaos began with a fake Nintendo account, which posted the image of the well-known game character Mario raising a middle finger at the Twitter bird.

Meanwhile, another fake Twitter account emerged for 'Eli Lilly', the pharmaceutical company. It had tweeted that insulin had become free.As per a report by The Verge, this repelled numerous advertisers from the platform. Subsequently, Musk pulled off the 7.99 USD service a few days after its release.

Musk had taken the matter into his own hands and tweeted that any account that tried to impersonate someone else would be disabled unless its user declared it as a parody account.

Coming to the current multi-coloured verification system, Musk called it 'painful, but necessary'.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 08:07 IST

