Twitter purges Russian Embassy's tweet mocking pregnant woman in Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
California exempts San Francisco from indoor mask rule amid Covid surge
'Barbarian act': World leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
Bulli Bai case: Police writes to Twitter to remove objectionable content
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy in Kyiv amid Russian invasion fears
'Sulli Deals' form of hate speech in India, must be condemned: UN official
-
Twitter has deleted a controversial tweet by the Russian Embassy in London, that claimed a pregnant victim fleeing the site of a hospital bombing in Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupo was an actor in "some very realistic make-up".
Responding to a photo of the woman in the aftermath of Wednesday's attack, the Embassy had tweeted: "She has some very realistic make-up. She is also doing well with her beauty blogs. Plus she could not be in the maternity house at the time of the strike, as it has long been taken by the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion who told all the staff to clear the place."
The micro-blogging platform immediately deleted the tweet.
The Embassy has had at least three tweets removed within a day for violating the platform's rules, reports The Verge.
The false claims appeared to have originated in Russian-language Telegram channels.
Several Russian Embassy Twitter accounts are sowing misinformation amid the country's invasion of Ukraine.
The Twitter account of the Embassy in London has been actively disseminating false information about ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine.
On Thursday, Twitter suspended @asbmilitary, an account spreading the fake conspiracy theory that the US holds biological weapons labs in Ukraine.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU