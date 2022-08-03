Twitter will soon let users know if embedded tweet has been edited

will soon let users know if an embedded tweet has been edited, or whether there is a new version of the tweet.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered that is working on a new feature that may be part of its broad upcoming Edit tool.

"Embedded Tweets will show whether it's been edited, or whether there's a new version of the Tweet," she posted on the micro-blogging platform.

"When a site embeds a Tweet and it gets edited, the embed doesn't just show the new version (replacing the old one). Instead, it shows an indicator there's a new version," the app researcher added.

If you're embedding the most recently edited version of a tweet, you'll see a "Last edited" message under the text of the tweet.

But if the tweet has been edited since it was embedded, you'll see a message indicating that there's a new version of the tweet.

As plans to give its users an Edit button, a user has to press a button called "Edit Tweet" in the drop-down context menu, and then he or she can edit the post.

At the moment, it looks like a user will get 30 minutes after publishing a tweet to hit the Edit button.

One may even replace the entire media (photo/video file) embedded with the tweet.

The micro-blogging platform is also going to keep a digital trace of your earlier tweets.

Initially, the edit button will be available to Twitter Blue users and will be extended to all at a later stage.--IANS

