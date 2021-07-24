US FTC asks for more time to file amended complaint in Facebook case

-
(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked a court on Friday for more time to file an amended complaint in its antitrust lawsuit against Facebook Inc.
The FTC asked the judge to extend his deadline for the complaint until Aug. 19, noting that Facebook did not oppose the delay.
Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said the FTC's initial complaint failed to show that Facebook had monopoly power in the social networking market but said the FTC could file a new complaint by July 29.
"The requested extension will provide sufficient time for plaintiff to complete internal agency processes with respect to filing an amended complaint," the FTC said in its filing.
Facebook declined comment.
The agency voted 3-2 last year to file the lawsuit against Facebook. The chair at the time, Joe Simons, a Republican, voted for the lawsuit. Since then, the agency chair changed to Lina Khan, a Democrat. Facebook has asked for her to be recused because of her prior work with a congressional panel.
