US supercomputer leaves China behind with 1,000 trillion calculation a sec

The United States has dethroned China after five years by unveiling the world's most powerful supercomputer, Summit.
Summit is capable of operating at 200 petaflops which translates to 200 quadrillion calculations per second. In comparison, the previous record holder Sunway TaihuLight by China has a 93 petaflop capacity, Engadget reported.
The supercomputer is equipped with 4,608 servers, over 9,000 22-core IBM Power9 processors and more than 27,000 NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs.
Summit has been already used for scientific calculations and upcoming projects include analysing exploding stars and crunching health data.
