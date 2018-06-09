US supercomputer leaves China behind with 1,000 trillion calculation a sec

The United States has dethroned China after five years by unveiling the world's most powerful supercomputer, Summit.

Summit is capable of operating at which translates to 200 per second. In comparison, the previous record holder Sunway by China has a 93 petaflop capacity, Engadget reported.

The is equipped with 4,608 servers, over 9,000 22-core Power9 processors and more than 27,000 NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs.

Summit has been already used for scientific calculations and upcoming projects include analysing exploding stars and crunching health data.