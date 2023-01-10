Value of global eSIM market to surge to $16.3 billion by 2027, shows report

-
ALSO READ
How-to convert physical SIM into e-SIM on Airtel, Jio, Voda-Idea networks
Apple ditches physical SIM tray in iPhone 14 series in US, to support e-SIM
Mobile operators and device manufacturers clash over SIM shortage
iPhone 14 series: Launch of eSIM-only handsets has Indian buyers in a fix
Airtel rolls out 5G Plus in eight cities, no SIM change required
-
The eSIM market is to be worth over $4 billion globally in 2023, as Apple innovation disrupts the smartphone sector, a new report showed on Tuesday.
However, the value of the global eSIM market will increase from $4.7 billion in 2023 to $16.3 billion by 2027, according to Juniper Research.
eSIMs are embedded within devices, enabling devices and sensors to seamlessly switch between network operator profiles.
Increasing by an impressive 249 per cent, the report said that the market will be driven by the adoption of eSIM-enabled consumer devices, as seen in Apple's recent release of the eSIM-only iPhone 14.
"Despite operator concerns regarding the disruptive impact of eSIMs on existing business models, growing support from smartphone manufacturers will place additional pressure on operators. In response, service providers must support eSIM connectivity to avoid subscriber attrition as technology awareness increases," said Research author Scarlett Woodford.
Moreover, India and China will represent 25 per cent of smartphones using eSIM connectivity by 2027, according to the report.
The report also found that the total number of eSIM-connected smartphones in China will increase from 103 million in 2023 to 385 million by 2027.
Furthermore, the total number of smartphones leveraging eSIM connectivity will increase from 986 million in 2023 to 3.5 billion by 2027, with manufacturers such as Google and Samsung developing an equivalent eSIM-only Android device in order to compete with Apple and maintain their global market positioning, the report mentioned.
--IANS
shs/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 15:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU