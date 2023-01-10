JUST IN
Microsoft acquires tech firm Fungible to boost data centre infrastructure
Samsung announces two new technologies Ready Care, Ready Tune for vehicles
Samsung to launch 5G smartphones in Galaxy A-series on Jan 18: Details here
Meta to stop releasing new software updates for Quest 1 VR headset
iQOO 11 5G smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor launched
Google to bring new features to old versions of Android operating system
Apple launches new feature to Maps app to help user with parking options
Apple iPhone is 16 today, and a long way from when Steve Jobs unveiled it
Poco C50 budget smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details
Google-owned YouTube to share ad money with Shorts creators from February 1
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Meta to stop releasing new software updates for Quest 1 VR headset
icon-arrow-left
Microsoft acquires tech firm Fungible to boost data centre infrastructure
Business Standard

Samsung announces two new technologies Ready Care, Ready Tune for vehicles

Samsung has announced two new technologies -- Ready Care and Ready Tune -- for vehicles, in collaboration with its subsidiary brand HARMAN

Topics
Samsung | Harman | Tech companies

IANS  |  Seoul 

Samsung

Samsung has announced two new technologies -- Ready Care and Ready Tune -- for vehicles, in collaboration with its subsidiary brand HARMAN.

Ready Care determines the driver's physical and emotional condition.

"This solution connects the driver's personal experiences and the driving environment more organically, wherein the vehicle is able to activate tailored interventions via in-car features according to changes in the driver," said the company.

Ready Care's Cognitive Load measurement feature detects the driver's condition through their facial expression, the gaze of their eyes, the way their eyelids open and more with the help of the newly-developed machine learning technology.

Moreover, Ready Tune, HARMAN's new car audio technology built with the company's premium audio performance.

Ready Tune can intelligently adjust sound settings to offer the best possible audio experience.

It enables users to customise immersive, differentiated sound experiences according to their preferences and features Live Mode, which replicates the acoustics of live stadium performances.

Further, Talk Mode enhances spoken content, such as podcasts, audiobooks and phone conversations, through customised filters, and Club Mode provides crisp bass experiences beyond traditional speaker capabilities.

The tech giant also mentioned that it plans to focus on continuing to develop technologies that make its users' lives even more convenient by organically connecting their in-car experiences with their at-home and daily lifestyles.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 15:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU