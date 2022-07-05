Vivo Y77 5G launches on July 7 with Dimensity 810 and 5000mAh battery

The vivo Y77 5G is slightly thicker and heavier than the 7th Gen at 8.25mm and 194g.8mm and 175g.

While vivo's X series gets the most attention, the affordable Y series from brings 5G connectivity to the masses. Late last year, the company launched the Y76s and Y76 5G, now it is preparing to launch a new Y77 5G.

As per GSM Arena, the new phone is powered by the Dimensity 810 chipset just like on Y76s. The base configuration comes with 8GB of RAM (plus 4GB virtual) and 256GB storage (expandable via microSD). The phone runs FuntouchOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box (up from v11).

The Y77 5G is slightly thicker and heavier than the 7th Gen at 8.25mm and 194g.8mm and 175g. This is due to the larger battery, 5,000 mAh (instead of 4,100 mAh). However, the 44W fast charge will apparently be phased out, getting replaced by a basic 18W system.

The camera setup is a hybrid of the Y76 and Y76. This includes a 50 megapixels main camera (f/1.8), joined only by a 2 megapixels macro camera. On the front is a 16 megapixels selfie camera that supports Face Unlock. Alternatively, users can use the fingerprint reader on the side.

The screen is the same, a 6.58-inch LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2408px (20:9) and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz.

The vivo Y77 5G will launch on July 7 (Thursday). The price hasn't been officially confirmed yet but is rumoured to be CNY 1,300 in China (USD 195/ Rs 15,000). There are two colourways to choose from: Glowing Galaxy and Starlight Black, reports GSM Arena.

The phone is also expected to arrive in Malaysia, where it will be available through Lazada, Shopee and other retailers.

