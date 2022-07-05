Vivo Y77 5G launches on July 7 with Dimensity 810 and 5000mAh battery

-
ALSO READ
Vivo X80 Pro review: Can't shake budget tag despite good cameras, features
Vivo X80 5G smartphone series launched: Watch unboxing, know price, specs
Vivo X80, X80 Pro India launch at 12 pm: Livestream, specs, price, and more
Vivo TWS 2 ANC earbuds review: Expensive for what they bring to the table
Vivo V23 Pro review: Stylish mid-range smartphone for selfie lovers
-
While vivo's X series gets the most attention, the affordable Y series from vivo brings 5G connectivity to the masses. Late last year, the company launched the Y76s and Y76 5G, now it is preparing to launch a new vivo Y77 5G.
As per GSM Arena, the new phone is powered by the Dimensity 810 chipset just like on Y76s. The base configuration comes with 8GB of RAM (plus 4GB virtual) and 256GB storage (expandable via microSD). The phone runs FuntouchOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box (up from v11).
The vivo Y77 5G is slightly thicker and heavier than the 7th Gen at 8.25mm and 194g.8mm and 175g. This is due to the larger battery, 5,000 mAh (instead of 4,100 mAh). However, the 44W fast charge will apparently be phased out, getting replaced by a basic 18W system.
The camera setup is a hybrid of the Y76 and Y76. This includes a 50 megapixels main camera (f/1.8), joined only by a 2 megapixels macro camera. On the front is a 16 megapixels selfie camera that supports Face Unlock. Alternatively, users can use the fingerprint reader on the side.
The screen is the same, a 6.58-inch LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2408px (20:9) and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz.
The vivo Y77 5G will launch on July 7 (Thursday). The price hasn't been officially confirmed yet but is rumoured to be CNY 1,300 in China (USD 195/ Rs 15,000). There are two colourways to choose from: Glowing Galaxy and Starlight Black, reports GSM Arena.
The phone is also expected to arrive in Malaysia, where it will be available through Lazada, Shopee and other retailers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU