WhasApp backup will no longer consume Google Drive storage from 12th Nov

-
ALSO READ
Limited Google Drive space an issue? Whatsapp has some good news for you
WhatsApp beta update gets request payment, download deleted media features
WhatsApp to hasten payments services to 200 million Indians
WhatsApp launches 'Predicted Upload' feature; all you need to know
WhatsApp payments service faces delay as govt seeks clarity on data storage
-
Worried about all the Google drive storage your WhatsApp backup is sucking up? Don't be, because these backups will "no longer count towards the Google Drive storage quota."
The Facebook-owned company has settled a deal with Google to make the backups free. The app updated the users about the new format that will start from 12th November, in their FAQ section, which also states that the backups that haven't been updated in more than one year will be automatically removed from the drive.
In the FAQ section titled 'Backing Up to Google Drive', WhatsApp also clarified that "you can back up your chat and media to Google Drive, so if you change Android phones, your chat and media are transferable.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU