WhasApp backup will no longer consume Google Drive storage from 12th Nov

Worried about all the your backup is sucking up? Don't be, because these backups will "no longer count towards the quota."

The Facebook-owned company has settled a deal with Google to make the backups free. The app updated the users about the new format that will start from 12th November, in their FAQ section, which also states that the backups that haven't been updated in more than one year will be automatically removed from the drive.

In the FAQ section titled 'Backing Up to Google Drive', also clarified that "you can back up your chat and media to Google Drive, so if you change Android phones, your chat and media are transferable.