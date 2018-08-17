JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Global information security spending to reach $124 bn by 2019, says report
Business Standard

WhasApp backup will no longer consume Google Drive storage from 12th Nov

The app updated the users about the new format that will start from 12th November

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Whatsapp
Photo: Reuters

Worried about all the Google drive storage your WhatsApp backup is sucking up? Don't be, because these backups will "no longer count towards the Google Drive storage quota."

The Facebook-owned company has settled a deal with Google to make the backups free. The app updated the users about the new format that will start from 12th November, in their FAQ section, which also states that the backups that haven't been updated in more than one year will be automatically removed from the drive.

In the FAQ section titled 'Backing Up to Google Drive', WhatsApp also clarified that "you can back up your chat and media to Google Drive, so if you change Android phones, your chat and media are transferable.
First Published: Fri, August 17 2018. 19:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements