JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Limited Google Drive space an issue? Whatsapp has some good news for you
Business Standard

Google not close to launching search engine in China: Sundar Pichai

However, Pichai did hint at doing more in the country which is infamous for its restrictive internet policies

ANI  |  California [United States] 

Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Putting to rest the rumours of Google rolling out a customised version of its popular search engine service in China, CEO Sundar Pichai clarified that the company is not close to launching a search product.

However, Pichai did hint at doing more in the country which is infamous for its restrictive internet policies.

Pichai's comments follow reports about Google building a custom-version of its search engine to abide by the Chinese rules and deliver censored search results, Cnet reported.

According to the report, the secretive project, codenamed Dragonfly, led to a protest by 1,000 Google employees who objected to the company's efforts at supporting the restrictive, state-sponsored censorship.

Although Pichai has dismissed reports about not being 'close to' launching the search engine, there have been confirmed reports about Google actually working on a censored version.
First Published: Fri, August 17 2018. 13:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements