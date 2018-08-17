Limited Google Drive space an issue? Whatsapp has some good news for you

Google is making life easy for users as starting this November, 1.5 billion users of this popular platform will be able to back up their data on without worrying about storage space.

"Starting November 12, 2018, backups will no longer count towards the storage quota," said in an update on its FAQ page.

Until now, WhatsApp backup data counted towards the space one had on

According to a report in The Verge on Thursday, unlike other texting apps that store messages on their servers, Facebook-owned WhatsApp requires users to back up their messages to another company's Cloud service to sync chats between phones.

Apple users have their messages stored in iCloud, while Android users have always used Google Drive, it added.

WhatsApp also warned that with the November update, backups that have not been updated in more than one year will be automatically removed from

"To avoid the loss of any backups, we recommend you manually back up your WhatsApp data before November 12, 2018," WhatsApp said.

Backing up your chats and media to Google Drive is helpful because when you change Android phones or get a new one, your chats and media remain transferable.

"We recommend connecting your phone to Wi-Fi prior to backing up your chats via Google Drive, as backup files can vary in size and consume mobile data, causing additional charges," WhatsApp said.