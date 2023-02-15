What is Google AI Chatbot Bard? Features and value proposition

Google recently released ‘Bard’, an artificial intelligence-drivem chatbot, ostensibly to take on the challenge posed by ChatGPT to its supremacy in online searches.



Microsoft-backed Open AI's Chat GPT, though still at the prototype stage when it was launched last November, has captured popular mindset for its ability to engage in meaningful and engaging ‘conversations’ with the general enquirer.

While some issues about the accuracy of the disseminated information persist, ChatGPT threatens to disrupt Google’s search model ariculate and detailed responses to queries across domains. It is apparently in response to this threat that Google released the ‘Bard’ in February.

So, will Bard be able to give ChatGPT a run for its money? Let’s take a look at the services and features it has to offer.

What is Google Bard?

Bard is a conversational AI chatbot like Chat GPT, and can respond to text-based questions in a conversational format. Any prompt can spawn human-like responses that are human-like, such as writing an essay, offering travel planning advice, guiding on business models and marketing strategies, and even telling a joke, apart from many other things. Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), which has been under development for several years, powers the AI service. Google Bard provides responses by utilising information obtained from the internet.

At first, it was made available with Google's lightweight model of LaMDA.

According to Google, this model is smaller and uses less computing power, allowing it to scale to more users and get more feedback. In order to ensure that Bard's responses meet high standards of quality, safety, and groundedness in real-world data, it aims to combine internal testing with external feedback.

Features of Google Bard

Google Bard's engine is LaMDA, a language model that Google developed and released in 2021. Its extensive language models power, intelligence, and creativity are combined with the breadth of the world's knowledge. Then, it uses data from the internet to provide excellent, original responses.

Simply put, the use cases that Google's Bard shares with ChatGPT are as follows:

• Draws data from the internet in order to present a summary of high-quality responses

• Discusses recent scientific discoveries

• Facilitates skill development for users

• Simplifies complicated subjects and offers articulate responses for the enquirer

Benefits of Google Bard

According to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, ”AI can be of assistance by synthesizing insights for questions for which there is no one right answer.” In light of that statement, let us find out what Google Bard has to offer:

Due to its advanced and multilingual understanding of information, it can identify key moments in videos and provide crucial information, including crisis support, in more languages.

LaMDA, PaLM, Imagen, and MusicLM are making completely new ways for people to interact with information by combining language, images, and audio with video.

By improving our comprehension, Bard AI can more effectively transform information into useful knowledge.

Google bard can be helpful in synthesising insights when there is no one giving the correct answer to a question.

How to access Google Bard?

Google Bard is currently unavailable to the general public and can only be accessed by a small number of users for evaluation and trial purposes. "We'll combine external feedback with our own internal testing to make sure Bard's responses meet a high bar for quality and safety in real-world information,” says Pichai.

Limitations of Google Bard

Chatbots and conversational AI have fundamentally changed the development and use of computer software, and also have the potential to reorganise email programs, digital assistants, and search engines. Yet, there are some drawbacks in this space.

A major issue is that of factual errors, as was recently seen in Google Bard's initial demonstration. The chatbot had responded incorrectly to a question one the brand-new discoveries made by the James Webb Space Telescope, that the enquirer to tell his nine-year-old child about. Bard had wrongly stated it was the first to take pictures of a planet outside the solar system. The first image of an exoplanet was taken in 2004 according to many astronomers. James Webb was launched in 2021.

In order to compete effectively with Chat GPT, Google is now working to improve the quality of Bard's responses.

Summary: Google Bard is a technology for virtual assistants that can significantly boost productivity and efficiency for both individuals and organisations. Businesses can enhance customer service, boost productivity, and achieve their objectives more effectively by using Google Bard's benefits.