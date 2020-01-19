WhatsApp faces global outage, users take to Twitter to report issues

users in several parts of the world, including in India, on Sunday took to to report several issues with the mobile messaging platform.

Millions of users were unable to share videos, photos and GIFs, audio and stickers and several of those said they were even unable to view Status feature.

According to Downdetetector.com, the problem started in the evening around 4 p.m. and alive outage map showed users in India, Europe, Brazil and in Southeast Asia were affected by the outage.

" is restoring the service. The server issue should be fixed now," said WABetainfo.com, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp.

"2 min silence for the peoples who talked about the updates on last post," tweeted one user.

"Stickers can be sent now, the service should be restored completely soon," tweeted another.

WhatsApp was yet to notify users about how the problem began.

People rushed to to report the issue.

"Me waiting for my update to actually upload. #whatsappdown," tweeted a user.

Another joined: "RIP WhatsApp. Impossible mandate file multimedia."

#whatsappdown trended on with 8,246 Tweets as a large number of reports from users stated that WhatsApp is currently down or not working.