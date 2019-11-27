WhatsApp to soon add self-destruct feature to automatically delete messages

Facebook-owned is working on a feature that will delete messages automatically after a stipulated time as set by users, according to WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new features early.

Renamed "Delete Messages" from earlier "Disappearing Messages", the feature is being tested in beta mode.

"In the beta for Android 2.19.282 update, we presented a new feature called 'Disappearing Messages' that will automatically delete messages after a certain time. The feature is still under development, and WhatsApp is starting to work again on it in the 2.19.348 update, where they renamed 'Disappearing Messages' to 'Delete Messages'," WABetaInfo reported.

Once available, the "Delete Message" feature will come with a toggle on/off button and users can choose a stipulated time -- 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month or 1 year -- for the messages to automatically disappear.

Users who have enrolled themselves for Google Play beta programme can download the latest version. They can also manually update the app by downloading it from the APK available on APK Mirror platform.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature will be initially available for group chats only and can be enabled by the group's administrators. Once enabled, the feature can be toggled in Contact Info or Group Settings.

